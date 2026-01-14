Senate Republicans slap down war powers resolution after Trump calls out defectors

Washington DC - Republicans in the Senate on Wednesday dealt an all-but-certain defeat to a rare war powers resolution that would have curbed President Donald Trump 's authority to use military force in Venezuela.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (l.) was pulled aside by Sen. Lindsey Graham before the vote on a Venezuela war powers resolution on Wednesday. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The measure advanced in a procedural vote last week after five Republican senators joined Democrats in support – a stunning setback for Trump after he ordered a strike that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

The vote was widely seen as a rebuke of the Republican president's Venezuela operation, which he authorized without notifying members of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Trump lashed out at the defectors on social media within hours, and the White House mounted an aggressive lobbying campaign to sink the resolution.

On Wednesday, Senate Republicans deployed a procedural maneuver – stripping the resolution of its "privileged" status, which would have allowed passage by simple majority – arguing that the rule did not apply because there are no ongoing hostilities.

That makes success in any final approval vote a near impossibility. Republicans have a 53-47 Senate majority, meaning there are not enough Democrats to push it past its new 60-vote threshold.

"Trump claims his war in Venezuela is righteous. If that's the case, why is he browbeating his party into using a procedural scheme to avoid a debate and vote in Congress in front of the American people?" said Democrat Tim Kaine.

The Virginia senator spearheaded the resolution after US special forces captured Maduro in Caracas on January 3, saying it was meant to reaffirm Congress's constitutional power to declare war.

It would have required Trump to seek congressional approval before taking further military action in Venezuela.