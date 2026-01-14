Smithsonian sends Trump review of museum content for MAGA approval

Washington DC - The Smithsonian Institute recently sent documents to the White House after President Donald Trump threatened to cut their funding for pushing "improper ideologies."

On Tuesday, the Smithsonian Institute submitted documents for review after President Donald Trump threatened to cut their funding. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

In an email recently obtained by The Washington Post, Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch sent the White House documents that included digital photographs of labels, placards, and other texts on display in its museums.



Bunch explained they consisted of materials "in several galleries" and promised to continue providing "responsive information on a rolling basis" to the White House.

"As a public service institution, we are committed to being transparent and open," Bunch wrote.

"As we have always done, the Smithsonian will continue to engage with the White House, Congress, and government stakeholders to provide relevant and appropriate materials about our mission, organization, exhibitions, programs, and public offerings."

Back in August, the Trump administration sent a letter to the Smithsonian, demanding the institute submit extensive documentation regarding its museums and exhibits.

Even though the museum complied, the administration sent another letter in December arguing that their response "fell far short of what was requested," and ordered the institute to try again, with Tuesday being the deadline.

The Trump administration claims its efforts seek to "ensure alignment with the President's directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions."