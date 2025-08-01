Smithsonian removes all references to Trump's impeachment after MAGA whining

Washington DC - The Smithsonian National Museum of American History has removed all explicit references to President Donald Trump 's impeachment after facing backlash and pressure from MAGA.

The Smithsonian has bowed to pressure from President Donald Trump's administration to remove references to his impeachment. © AFP/Jim Watson

References to Trump have been removed from an exhibit about impeachment at the National Museum of American History as part of a review agreed to by the Smithsonian while under pressure from the Trump administration.

Sources told the Washington Post the exhibit has been restored to an earlier version which only offers information on the impeachments of presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, as well as Richard Nixon.

The refreshed exhibit is yet to be reopened, and currently features a label that simply reads "Case under redesign (history happens)."

"In reviewing our legacy content recently, it became clear that the 'Limits of Presidential Power' section in The American Presidency: A Glorious Burden exhibition needed to be addressed," a spokesperson from the Smithsonian said, according to the New York Times.

"The section of this exhibition covers Congress, The Supreme Court, Impeachment, and Public Opinion. Because the other topics in this section had not been updated since 2008, the decision was made to restore the Impeachment case back to its 2008 appearance."

While the Smithsonian denied in its statement that the decision was triggered by political interference, concerns circle due to Trump's repeated attempts to dictate the history taught at federally-funded museums.