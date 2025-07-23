MAGA attacks Smithsonian museums with bill banning "divisive narratives"

Washington DC - A bill revealed by MAGA Senator Jim Banks is designed to codify one of President Donald Trump 's executive orders and dictate the history that can be taught at national museums like the Smithsonian.

National museums like the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History are under attack by a MAGA bill designed to dictate what they can and cannot showcase. © IMAGO/Depositphotos

The "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History Act" is set to be introduced to Congress, MAGA Senator Jim Banks told the New York Post on Tuesday.

It is designed to codify an executive order issued by Trump in March.

"It's time to stop letting activists rewrite our past," Banks said.

"This bill puts President Trump's order into law to ensure our national museums celebrate our values, our heroes, and what makes America great."

The move is part of a concerted effort by MAGA Republicans to undermine the representation of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) topics across organizations, including universities and museums, funded by the federal government.

In January, Trump ordered a total shutdown of government DEI programs. This has flowed into cultural institutions like museums, which the Trump administration does not want to address issues of race, climate change, and more.