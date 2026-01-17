Thousands join anti-Trump "Hands off Greenland" protests in Demark

Copenhagen, Denmark - Thousands of people took to the streets of Denmark's capital on Saturday to protest at US President Donald Trump 's push to take over Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

The protest followed Trump's warning on Friday that he "may put a tariff" on countries that oppose his plans to take over mineral-rich Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark.

They also coincided with a visit to Copenhagen by a bipartisan delegation from the US Congress that has made clear the opposition of many Americans to the Trump administration's sabre-rattling.

Waving the flags of Denmark and Greenland, the protesters formed a sea of red and white outside Copenhagen city hall, chanting "Kalaallit Nunaat!" – the vast Arctic island's name in Greenlandic.

Thousands of people had said on social media they would take part in marches and rallies organized by Greenlandic associations in Copenhagen, and in Aarhus, Aalborg, Odense, and the Greenlandic capital Nuuk.

"The aim is to send a clear and unified message of respect for Greenland's democracy and fundamental human rights," Uagut, an association of Greenlanders in Denmark, said on its website.

A sister demonstration was scheduled to happen in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, at 4:00 PM, to protest the US' "illegal plans to take control of Greenland", organizers said. Demonstrators would march to the US consulate carrying Greenlandic flags.

The Copenhagen rally, which began at 12:00 PM, was due to make a stop outside the US embassy in the Danish capital.