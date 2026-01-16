Trump reveals plan to punish countries that oppose US annexation of Greenland

Washington DC - President Donald Trump suggested Friday he may impose tariffs on countries that oppose his bid to seize Greenland as his special envoy to the Danish autonomous territory insisted that a deal "should and will be made."

President Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on countries that refuse to go along with his plan of annexing Greenland. © Collage: REUTERS

Addressing levies slapped on pharma imports from Europe, Trump added unprompted: "I may do that for Greenland too. I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security."

The 79-year-old's increasingly aggressive remarks about taking control of the vast Arctic island have caused significant unease within NATO.

European allies strongly reject the move and are now seeking to strengthen security around Greenland.

Recent crisis talks between the US, Denmark, and Greenland failed to narrow differences.

Trump argues that US control of the mineral-rich territory is necessary to prevent Russia and China from expanding their influence, despite both countries repeatedly denying they have any interest in interfering in the region. Adding to the Greenlandic people's overwhelming opposition to annexation, a bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers arrived in Copenhagen on Friday to offer their solidarity.

Several European NATO members, including Germany, France and the United Kingdom, are sending small military teams to the country to examine NATO's ability to defend the Arctic region as part of a Danish-led reconnaissance mission.

But the Trump administration has brushed off downplayed the deployment. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted Thursday European troop movements would not impact the president's decision-making or his objective of securing control of Greenland.

And on Friday, special envoy Jeff Landry told Fox News that Trump would eventually succeed.