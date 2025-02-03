Trump's Greenland threats might have NATO ready to make an offer

Brussels, Belgium - NATO is reportedly mulling a proposal to Donald Trump for a major expansion of the allied military presence in the Arctic to ease tensions caused by the US president's fixation with annexing Greenland.

NATO is reportedly ready to offer an expansion of its military presence in the Arctic to placate US President Donald Trump on Greenland. © REUTERS

Trump has repeatedly cited US security concerns in his crusade to acquire Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark.



According to sources who spoke to the dpa, NATO believes strengthening its presence in the Arctic could address US interests while enabling its participation in the initiative.

Trump's views on Greenland are seen as valid, the sources say, particularly in light of Russian and Chinese activities in the region.

Greenland holds significant strategic value – not only for its vast natural resources but also as a key location for military control of the Arctic. Climate change is also making Arctic shipping routes more accessible, particularly in the summer months.

According to alliance sources, the initiative is currently being discussed informally.

The proposed military expansion could be based on defense plans adopted in 2023. The classified documents outline measures to bolster deterrence and defense capabilities in the far north.

The US already maintains a presence in Greenland through the Pituffik Space Base, operated under agreements with Denmark. This base plays a critical role in missile warning systems, missile defense, and space surveillance operations.

Danish military personnel is also stationed in Greenland, primarily through the Arctic Command in Nuuk.