Trump admin pushes disinformation on "radicalized" National Guard shooter, blames Joe Biden

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and members of his administration have been insistently pushing false information about the gunman who recently shot two National Guard troops in the nation's capital.

President Donald Trump (r.) and members of his administration – like JD Vance (l.) and Kristi Noem (c.) – have been pushing false information regarding the fatal shooting of National Guard troops. © Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP, & Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sat down for an interview with NBC News, during which she made sweeping claims about Rahmanullah Lakanwal – the alleged gunman who migrated from Afghanistan – though she admitted her department has yet to find a motive.

"We believe he was radicalized since he's been here in this country," Noem claimed.

"We do believe it was through connections in his home community and state, and we're going to continue to talk to those who interacted with him, who were his family members."

She later rejected the idea that the Trump administration had any involvement in Lakanwal being vetted and allowed into the country, claiming it "all happened" under Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden.

Last Wednesday, Lakanwal opened fire near the White House, shooting two soldiers at close range. Twenty-year-old Sarah Beckstrom was later confirmed dead, and 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe continues to fight for his life.

In response, the Trump administration quickly began targeting Afghan nationals for deportation and suspended all Afghan immigration applications indefinitely.