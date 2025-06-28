Trump administration slammed for revoking protected status for Haitians

Washington DC - The Trump administration said Friday it is terminating temporary legal protections that allowed more than 520,000 Haitians to live in the US.

The US grants Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to foreign citizens who cannot safely return home because of war, natural disasters, or other "extraordinary" conditions.

The Department of Homeland Security said it was ending TPS for Haitians on September 2 and encouraged those who were living in the US under the program to return home.

Former President Joe Biden extended TPS for Haitians before leaving office, allowing them to reside in the US until February 2026.

But the Trump administration announced in February that it was canceling the extension. It said on Friday it was terminating TPS for Haitians altogether on September 2.

"The environmental situation in Haiti has improved enough that it is safe for Haitian citizens to return home," DHS said.

Permitting Haitian nationals to remain temporarily in the US is contrary to US national interest, it added.

Struck by a devastating earthquake in 2010, Haiti has suffered from political instability for decades and, more recently, from increasing violence by armed groups.

The US State Department currently advises Americans not to travel to Haiti "due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and limited health care."