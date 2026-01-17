Trump adminstration opens criminal probes into Minnesota Democrats
Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration have opened criminal investigations into Democratic leadership in Minnesota as tensions in the state continue to ramp up.
According to The New York Times, a senior law enforcement official claimed the investigations are focused on allegations that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey "conspired to impede" the efforts of federal agents.
The move comes after the administration launched Operation Metro Surge last month, deploying thousands of federal agents to the state as part of Trump's aggressive immigration agenda.
The increased presence of ICE agents – most of whom wear masks to conceal their identities – and countless reports of violence and wrongful detentions have sparked widespread resistance from citizens and leadership across the state.
Minnesotans have also been on edge following the killing of Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot at point-blank range by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent last week.
The official said subpoenas have not been issued yet, but are expected in the coming days.
Minnesota leadership fire back at the Trump administration
Since the launch of Operation Metro Surge, leadership in Minnesota have been openly opposing the administration's efforts.
Following the murder of Good, Mayor Frey memorably told ICE to "get the f**k" out of the state, and Governor Walz recently urged citizens to film ICE agents to help build a database for future "legal accountability."
In an X post, Frey said the administration was attempting to "intimidate" him and others for standing up "against the chaos and danger," but vowed they would not "succumb to this fear."
In his own post, Walz accused the administration of "weaponizing the justice system," which he described as an "authoritarian tactic."
"The only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her," the governor added.
Cover photo: Collage: Stephen Maturen & Tom Brenner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP