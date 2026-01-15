Tim Walz urges Minnesotans to help create database of ICE "atrocities" in major address

St. Paul, Minnesota - In a rare public address, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued urged communities to stand up to President Donald Trump's attacks on the state.

On Wednesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz gave a rare address regarding the chaos ICE has made in his state, and urged citizens to record agents. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As federal agents poured into Minnesota, Walz on Wedensday said news reports "don't do justice to the level of chaos, disruption, and trauma the federal government is reigning down on our communities."

"Donald Trump intends for it to get worse. This week, he went online to promise that quote, 'the day of retribution and reckoning is coming,'" Walz said in a video shared on X, referencing the president's cryptic, insult-laden social media post.

"That's a direct threat against the people of this state who dared to vote against him three times and who continue to stand up for freedom with courage and empathy and profound grace."

He praised his state for being "an island of decency in a country being driven towards cruelty," and told residents "don't let anyone take that away from us."

Walz also urged Minnesotans to "protest loudly, urgently, but also peacefully," and record any interactions they may have with ICE or other federal agents.

"If you see these ICE agents in your neighborhood, take out that phone and hit record," he urged. "Help us create a database of the atrocities against Minnesotans, not just to establish a record for posterity, but to bank evidence for future prosecution."