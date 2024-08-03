Trump agrees to "convenient and appropriate" Fox News debate with Kamala Harris

Washington DC - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said late Friday that he had agreed to debate his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris , on Fox News on September 4.

"I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.



It was not immediately clear if Harris had agreed to the debate.

Trump's post came hours after the vice president had secured the Democratic Party's nomination as standard bearer in the November presidential election.

Trump's White House bid was turned upside down last month when 81-year-old President Joe Biden, facing growing concerns about his age and lagging polling numbers, abandoned his re-election bid and backed Harris.

His decision to bow out followed a disastrous debate performance against Trump in June on CNN.

A second Trump-Biden debate had been slated for September 10 on ABC.

That was expected to go ahead as planned, with Harris replacing Biden, but a spokesperson for Trump last week said it would be "inappropriate" to schedule a debate before Harris was formally the Democratic nominee.