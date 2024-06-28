Biden's catastrophic debate performance sends Democrats into full-blown panic

Atlanta, Georgia - "Disaster," "catastrophe," and "disqualifying" – these were some of the more printable responses of Democratic analysts and supporters to President Joe Biden 's performance in the first presidential debate against Donald Trump .

A tired-looking, incoherent-sounding Biden was trounced by Trump on a night that left everyone – from the candidates, to the moderators, and ultimately the country's two main parties – looking bad.

Given free rein to lie about every subject under the sun by the hapless Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, Trump was nonetheless declared the "winner" of what passed for a debate by some two thirds of CNN viewers.

That was entirely down to Biden's display, which shocked even his closest allies. CNN's Van Jones called it "painful."

"He's doing the best that he can. But he had a test to meet tonight to restore confidence of the country and of the base. And he failed to do that," he added.

Ex-President Barack Obama's former campaign manager David Plouffe went farther on MCNBC, calling it a "DEFCON 1 moment" for the Democrats.

"The biggest thing in this election is voters’ concerns, and it’s both swing voters and base voters, with his age, and those were compounded tonight," he said, pointing out that the two opponents "seemed 30 years apart."

CNN chief national correspondent John King claimed there was now a "a deep, a wide and a very aggressive panic in the Democratic Party" following Biden's "dismal" performance.

As a result, some in the party were "having conversations" about possibly asking Biden to "step aside," King said, something backed up by Al Weaver of The Hill, who said a Democratic member of Congress had told him: "This was a disaster. Biden’s team needs to convince him to withdraw and have an open convention."