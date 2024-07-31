Kamala Harris dares Trump to debate during Atlanta rally: "Say it to my face"

Atlanta, Georgia - Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris launched a searing attack on Donald Trump Tuesday, telling her biggest campaign rally yet that the momentum was shifting in the White House race and daring the Republican to debate her face to face.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a presidential election campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia. © REUTERS

Vice President Harris' trip to Atlanta, Georgia, comes as reenergized Democrats regard the swing state as being in play again, after it looked beyond hope under President Joe Biden before his shock withdrawal from the 2024 election.



The presumptive Democratic nominee is aiming to expand the party's 2024 battleground map and appeal to young and Black voters, delivering a firm, 20-minute speech to about 10,000 supporters in a packed arena and pledging Americans "are not going back" to the "failed policies" of Trump.

"Now, the baton is in our hands," Harris said to loud applause. "We have a fight in front of us... And we are the underdogs in this race."

Harris' nascent presidential bid took off following Biden's July 21 exit from the race, with much of the party coalescing behind her and her campaign raising a staggering $200 million.

"The momentum in this race is shifting, and there are signs that Donald Trump is feeling it," she said.

The Republican nominee recently said he would forego political tradition and not debate Harris, and also unleashed a barrage of insults against his rival, calling her "crazy" and a "bum."

"Well Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage, because as the saying goes, if you've got something to say, say it to my face," Harris said, to roars of approval.

Harris also repeated her popular line about how, as a former prosecutor and California attorney general going up against predators and fraudsters, she knows "Donald Trump's type."

"In this campaign, I will proudly put my record against his any day of the week," she said.