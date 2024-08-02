Kamala Harris officially named Democratic nominee after virtual vote

Washington DC - Vice President Kamala Harris effectively sealed the Democratic nomination Friday, confirming her remarkable rise to party standard bearer in November's showdown against Republican Donald Trump .

Harris was the sole candidate on the ballot for a five-day electronic vote of nearly 4,000 party convention delegates. She will be officially crowned at a Chicago convention later this month.

"I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for President of the United States," Harris (59) said on a phone-in to a party celebration after securing enough votes by the second day of the marathon vote.

In the two weeks since President Joe Biden ended his re-election bid, Harris has gained full control of the party.

No other Democrats stepped forward to challenge her elevation to the top of the ticket, making her confirmation as the first Black and South Asian woman ever to secure a major party's nomination a formality.

The announcement came with Harris preparing to hit the campaign trail next week for a swing across seven crucial battleground states with her newly minted running mate – who is expected to be revealed within days.