Trump and Maduro exchange public jabs with Venezuela crisis at boiling point

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump said Monday it would be "smart" for Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro to step down as he continues his aggressive campaign against the Latin American country.

Nicolás Maduro and Donald Trump traded barbs on Monday as the US continued its aggressive campaign against Venezuela. © Collage: REUTERS

Asked by reporters at his Florida home if his military threats were designed to force Maduro to leave office after 12 years, Trump said: "That's up to him, what he wants to do. I think it would be smart for him to do that."

But he added: "If he wants to do something – if he plays tough, it'll be the last time he's ever able to play tough."

Firing back just hours later, Maduro said that Trump would be "better off" if he focused on his own country's problems rather than threatening Venezuela.

"He would be better off in his own country on economic and social issues, and he would be better off in the world if he took care of his country's affairs," Maduro said in a speech broadcast on public TV.

The exchange came after Russia – a key ally of Venezuela – expressed its "full support" for Maduro's government.

The UN Security Council will meet Tuesday to discuss the mounting crisis, provoked by a massive US military buildup in the region, as well as deadly strikes on boats and the seizure of two at least two oil tankers, while pursuing a third over the weekend.