Venezuela sends defiant message as Trump says quiet part out loud in oil remarks: "We want it back"

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuela struck a defiant note Wednesday, insisting its crude oil exports were not impacted by US President Donald Trump 's announcement of a potentially crippling blockade.

Venezuela's crude oil exports are continuing "normally," despite US President Donald Trump's declaration of a blockade, Caracas said. © Collage: Pedro MATTEY & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Trump's declaration on Tuesday marked a new escalation in his months-long campaign of aggression against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

But Caracas, which has the world's largest proven oil reserves, shrugged off the threat of more pain, insisted it was proceeding with business as usual.

"Export operations for crude and byproducts continue normally. Oil tankers linked to PDVSA operations continue to sail with full security," state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) said.

Venezuela has been under a crippling US oil embargo since 2019, forcing it to sell its production on the black market at significantly lower prices, primarily to Asian countries.

On Tuesday, Trump poured fuel on the fire by declaring a "A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of" the country.

Referring to the heavy US military presence in the Caribbean – including the world's largest aircraft carrier – he warned "Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America."

On Wednesday, he reiterated that US forces would not "let anybody go in...that shouldn't be going through," before explicitly stating what many have suggested is the Trump administration's true endgame in Venezuela.

"They took all of our energy rights, they took all of our oil, from not that long ago, and we want it back," Trump said, referring to the nationalization of Venezuela's oil industry.