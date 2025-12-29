Trump casually hints at land strike as Venezuela pressure mounts: "We hit them very hard"

Washington DC - A throwaway remark last week by President Donald Trump has raised questions about whether US forces may have carried out their first land strike against drug cartels in Venezuela .

A throwaway remark last week by President Donald Trump has raised questions about whether US forces may have carried out their first land strike against drug cartels in Venezuela. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Copy Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Trump said the US knocked out a "big facility" for producing trafficking boats, as he was discussing his pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in an interview broadcast Friday.

"They have a big plant or a big facility where they send, you know, where the ships come from," Trump said in an interview with billionaire supporter John Catsimatidis on the WABC radio station in New York.

"Two nights ago, we knocked that out. So we hit them very hard."

Trump did not say where the facility was located or give any other details. US forces have carried out numerous strikes in both the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean since September, killing more than 100 people.

The Pentagon referred questions about Trump's remarks to the White House. The White House did not respond to requests for comment from AFP.

There has been no official comment from the Venezuelan government.

Trump has been saying for weeks that the US will "soon" start carrying out land strikes targeting drug cartels in Latin America, but there have been no confirmed attacks to date.