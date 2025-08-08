Bondi announces massive raise in bounty on Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro

Washington DC - The US doubled its bounty on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to $50 million on Thursday, a move Caracas described as "pathetic" and "ridiculous."

The Donald Trump administration has raised a bounty on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (r.) to $50 million. © Jim WATSON and Federico PARRA / AFP

Washington, which does not recognize Maduro's past two election victories, accuses the South American country's leader of leading a cocaine trafficking gang.

"Today, the Department of Justice and State Department are announcing a historic $50 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Nicolas Maduro," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a video on social media.

"He is one of the largest narco-traffickers in the world and a threat to our national security," she claimed.

The previous bounty was set in January at $25 million.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said Bondi's "pathetic" bounty was "the most ridiculous smokescreen we have ever seen."

"The dignity of our homeland is not for sale. We reject this crude political propaganda operation," Gil said on Telegram.