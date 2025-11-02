Trump changes his tune about possible land strikes on Venezuela

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Friday he is not considering strikes on Venezuela, which fears a major US military buildup in the region is aimed at regime change in Caracas.

Trump told reporters on Friday that the US is not considering land strikes on Venezuela. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

The US has deployed eight US Navy ships to the Caribbean, sent F-35 stealth warplanes to Puerto Rico, and an aircraft carrier strike group is en route to the region – a massive military force that Washington insists is aimed at curbing drug trafficking.

"No," Trump responded when asked by a journalist aboard Air Force One about reports that he was considering such strikes.

Washington began a campaign of strikes targeting vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific in early September that has killed at least 62 people and destroyed 14 boats and a semi-submersible

The Trump administration has claimed – without evidence – that the boats were smuggling drugs and cast them as a threat to US national security. Experts, however, say the strikes amount to extrajudicial killings even if they target known traffickers.

In addition to the military assets deployed in the region, Washington has carried out multiple shows of force with B-52 and B-1B bombers flying near Venezuela's coast, the most recent of which took place on Monday.