Trump complains about US-Japan alliance amid rising tariff threats

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Japan is not required to protect the US militarily and makes "a fortune" from it economically.

President Donald Trump complained that the US-Japanese relationship with imminent US tariffs on steel and aluminum to take effect. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

It came as Japan's trade minister is arranging a trip to Washington during which he will reportedly demand an exemption from imminent US tariffs on steel and aluminum.

"We have a great relationship with Japan. But we have an interesting deal with Japan that we have to protect them, but they don't have to protect us," Trump said Thursday.

"And by the way, they make a fortune with us economically," he said. "I actually ask, who makes these deals?"

In response, government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday that Japan trusts Washington to keep its obligation to the two countries' security treaty.

Around 54,000 US military personnel are stationed in Japan, mostly in the Okinawa region east of Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Tokyo's economy, trade and industry minister Yoji Muto told reporters that he hoped his US trip would "be a win-win for both Japanese and US national interests."

He said the visit was being coordinated and did not confirm the March 9-13 dates given by Japanese media or reports that he will push US officials to exempt Japan from levies.