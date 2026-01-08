Trump doubles down on disputed claims about Minneapolis ICE shooting: "Play the tape"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump is continuing to insist that the woman recently gunned down by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official was trying to incite violence.
During an interview with The New York Times in the Oval Office on Wednesday night, Trump doubled down on his disputed claim that the victim, Renee Nicole Good (37), was trying to run over the agent with her vehicle, which led to the officer fatally shooting her in self-defense.
"I want to see nobody get shot. I want to see nobody screaming and trying to run over policemen either," Trump said.
When reporters pointed out that there were disputes over what led to the shooting, Trump continued to insist that Good "behaved horribly," and "ran him over."
"I'll play the tape for you right now," he said, as an aide brought a laptop to the Resolute Desk.
The president then played a slow-motion surveillance video, but when journalists pointed out it did not show an officer being run over, Trump responded, "Well, I – the way I look at it..."
As the clip ended, Trump again described it as "terrible," but when asked if the ICE agent went too far, Trump pivoted to blaming his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, and his immigration policies.
President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration agenda
Since the start of his second term, Trump has led an aggressive immigration agenda, which has included sending federal agents into several blue cities to conduct raids.
Their presence has been met with widespread protests and resistance from communities and local officials.
The Trump administration has regularly argued that this resistance has grown violent in nature and that those who oppose their efforts are now targeting ICE agents.
Trump made his claims about Good shortly after her death, despite the fact that witness accounts contradicted them.
The president also claimed the officer who fired the shots was fighting for his life in the hospital, even though the officer was seen walking away seemingly unscathed after the incident.
Tom Homan, Trump's border czar, instead told CBS News on Wednesday night that he would rather "Let the investigation play out" before making a judgment call about what happened.
Cover photo: Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP