Trump doubles down on disputed claims about Minneapolis ICE shooting: "Play the tape"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is continuing to insist that the woman recently gunned down by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official was trying to incite violence.

President Donald Trump has doubled down on his disputed claim that the woman fatally shot by ICE agents in Minneapolis was trying to run them over. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

During an interview with The New York Times in the Oval Office on Wednesday night, Trump doubled down on his disputed claim that the victim, Renee Nicole Good (37), was trying to run over the agent with her vehicle, which led to the officer fatally shooting her in self-defense.

"I want to see nobody get shot. I want to see nobody screaming and trying to run over policemen either," Trump said.

When reporters pointed out that there were disputes over what led to the shooting, Trump continued to insist that Good "behaved horribly," and "ran him over."

"I'll play the tape for you right now," he said, as an aide brought a laptop to the Resolute Desk.

The president then played a slow-motion surveillance video, but when journalists pointed out it did not show an officer being run over, Trump responded, "Well, I – the way I look at it..."

As the clip ended, Trump again described it as "terrible," but when asked if the ICE agent went too far, Trump pivoted to blaming his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, and his immigration policies.