Trump doubles down on violent ICE raids: "They haven't gone far enough"

Washington DC - Aggressive immigration raids which have sparked protests and allegations of rights violations have not gone far enough, President Donald Trump told 60 Minutes in an interview released Sunday.

President Donald Trump thinks violent raids on immigrant communities across the US "haven't gone far enough." © Collage: REUTERS

In his first appearance on the CBS program since the network agreed to a $16 million settlement with him, the Republican doubled down on his all-out war on immigrant communities.

Asked by interviewer Norah O'Donnell if the ICE raids have "gone too far," the 79-year-old president replied: "I think they haven't gone far enough."

He claimed "liberal judges" appointed by Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden had "held back" immigration operations.

O'Donnell noted documented instances of ICE agents violently detaining people, deploying tear gas in neighborhoods, and smashing open car windows.

"You're okay with those tactics?" she asked.

"Yeah, because you have to get the people out," Trump responded.

Protests sparked by increased ICE raids have caused unrest and mass resistance across the country, particularly in Democratic-led cities where the Trump administration has launched "surges" that resemble sieges on local communities.

Trump has sought to deploy National Guard troops to back up the agents and protect immigration facilities in the cities, sparking lawsuits from local officials opposing his power-grabs.