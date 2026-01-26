Trump faces government shutdown after killing of Alex Pretti torpedoes funding deal

Washington DC - Donald Trump is likely facing the second government shutdown of his presidency after another fatal shooting by immigration agents detonated a fragile budget truce in Congress .

Until the weekend, the president and Republican leaders appeared close to averting a lapse in funding at the end of the week.

The House of Representatives had passed the remaining funding bills for fiscal year 2026, and Senate Republicans were quietly confident they could secure enough Democratic votes to push the package through before Friday night's deadline.

That calculation collapsed after Border Patrol agents killed Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, in Minneapolis Saturday – the second fatal shooting by immigration officers in the city this month, after that of Renee Good on January 7.

Pretti's killing has become a political flashpoint in Trump's immigration crackdown, triggering an unusually broad backlash that now threatens to shut down large parts of the federal government.

Numerous departments would be affected, including defense, health, labor, transportation, housing and, crucially, the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, as well as Customs and Border Protection.

Democrats say they will no longer provide the votes needed to advance the six-bill funding package if it includes DHS money – at least not without new guardrails on immigration enforcement.

"This brutal crackdown has to end. I cannot and will not vote to fund DHS while this administration continues these violent federal takeovers of our cities," Democratic Virginia Senator Mark Warner said on X.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer formalized the Democratic position Saturday, saying his party would block the funding package if it includes the DHS bill, which he described as "woefully inadequate to rein in the abuses of (ICE)."