Minnesota unions and community groups fight back against ICE with day of action: "No work, no school, no shopping"
Minneapolis, Minnesota - Minnesota labor unions and community groups have declared a day of "no work, no school, no shopping" on January 23 after an ICE agent's killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis.
"Our communities have had enough. We’re calling for ICE OUT OF MINNESOTA," Unidos MN posted on Instagram.
"Across race, faith, and neighborhoods, people are standing together to protect one another. Now we’re coming together statewide for one day of action on Friday, January 23."
Protests have continued in Minnesota and around the country after an ICE agent last week fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in her car in Minneapolis.
The Trump administration has labeled the mother-of-three a "domestic terrorist" and claimed she attacked ICE agents, despite video evidence to the contrary.
Minnesota officials announced an ICE agent had shot a Venezuelan man on Wednesday. He reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
In a video shared to social media on Wednesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz slammed "the chaos, disruption, and trauma the federal government is raining down on our community," describing door-to-door interrogations by "armed, masked, undertrained" ICE agents.
The Trump administration has deployed the agents to Minneapolis as part of its violent assault on immigrant communities, characterized by mass detentions and deportations without due process.
"Immigrants are not the problem"
The groups participating in next week's day of action are calling for accountability in Good's killing. They are also demanding ICE's removal from Minnesota and no more public funding for the agency.
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1005, SEIU Local 26, UNITE HERE Local 17, CWA Local 7250, and St. Paul Federation of Educators Local 28 are among the labor unions joining the action, In These Times reported.
"We are here to express our concern. We don't comprehend how a country that depends on entrepreneurs is targeting the very people who built and continue to build the economy," Rodrigo Cardoza, a small business owner at the Mercado Central in Minneapolis, said in a Tuesday press conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center.
"What we are living through is an economic violence against all of us," he continued. "We call for all of you to understand that immigrants are not the problem. We are job creators, partners, community builders."
"We are calling on our leaders to get ICE out of Minnesota so families like ours can get back to doing what we have always been doing: running our businesses, creating jobs, contributing to the economy, and building our strong communities."
A march and rally is set to take place in downtown Minneapolis on January 23 starting at 2:00 PM.
Cover photo: STEPHEN MATUREN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP