Minnesota unions and community groups fight back against ICE with day of action: "No work, no school, no shopping"

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Minnesota labor unions and community groups have declared a day of "no work, no school, no shopping" on January 23 after an ICE agent's killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

Students participate in a school walkout to protest federal immigration enforcement at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 14, 2026. © STEPHEN MATUREN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Our communities have had enough. We’re calling for ICE OUT OF MINNESOTA," Unidos MN posted on Instagram.

⁠"Across race, faith, and neighborhoods, people are standing together to protect one another. Now we’re coming together statewide for one day of action on Friday, January 23.⁠"

Protests have continued in Minnesota and around the country after an ICE agent last week fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in her car in Minneapolis.

The Trump administration has labeled the mother-of-three a "domestic terrorist" and claimed she attacked ICE agents, despite video evidence to the contrary.

Minnesota officials announced an ICE agent had shot a Venezuelan man on Wednesday. He reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

In a video shared to social media on Wednesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz slammed "the chaos, disruption, and trauma the federal government is raining down on our community," describing door-to-door interrogations by "armed, masked, undertrained" ICE agents.

The Trump administration has deployed the agents to Minneapolis as part of its violent assault on immigrant communities, characterized by mass detentions and deportations without due process.