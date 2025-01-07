Trump hit with yet another rejection in last-minute bid for hush money sentencing delay

New York, New York - A New York appeals court judge on Tuesday rejected President-elect Donald Trump 's request to delay this week's sentencing in his hush money case.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday after being convicted by a New York jury in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Associate Justice Ellen Gesmer rejected arguments by Trump's attorneys that the sentencing should be postponed while the president-elect appeals his conviction.

Trump's lawyers also claimed that the immunity from prosecution granted to a president should be extended to a president-elect, but Gesmer brushed those arguments aside, too.

"After consideration of the papers submitted and the extensive oral argument, movant's application for an interim stay is denied," she said.

Trump, who is to be sworn in as president on January 20, can appeal Gesmer's ruling to the full appellate court bench and potentially up to the Supreme Court.

Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over the hush money case, has given Trump, the first former US president ever convicted of a crime, the option of appearing either in person or virtually at Friday's sentencing.

Merchan has also said he was not inclined to impose jail time on the former and future president.

Trump lashed out at Merchan during a press conference on Tuesday, calling him a "crooked judge" and complaining about a gag order issued in the case.