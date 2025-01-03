Trump to be sentenced before inauguration as hush money judge makes unprecedented move

New York, New York - The New York judge presiding over President-elect Donald Trump 's hush money case on Friday set sentencing for 10 days before his January 20 inauguration and said he was not inclined to impose jail time.

Judge Juan Merchan said Trump, the first former president ever convicted of a crime, can appear either in person or virtually at his January 10 sentencing.

In an 18-page decision, Merchan rejected various motions from Trump's lawyers seeking to have his conviction thrown out.

The judge said that instead of incarceration, he was leaning towards an unconditional discharge – a far more lenient sentence that would nevertheless have Trump entering the White House as a convicted felon.

"It seems proper at this juncture to make known the Court's inclination to not impose any sentence of incarceration," the judge said, noting that prosecutors also did not believe a jail term was a "practicable recommendation."

Trump was convicted in New York in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election to stop her from revealing an alleged 2006 sexual encounter.

Trump's attorneys had sought to have the case dismissed on various grounds, including the Supreme Court's landmark ruling last year that former US presidents have sweeping immunity from prosecution for a range of official acts committed while in office.

Merchan rejected that argument but he noted that Trump will be immune from prosecution once he is sworn in as president.