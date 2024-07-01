Trump celebrates big win after Supreme Court ruling deals heavy blow to election subversion case

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court on Monday handed Donald Trump a big win after ruling that he enjoys some immunity from prosecution as a former president, which will likely delay his trial for conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.

The Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump enjoys at least some immunity from prosecution, dealing a blow to an election subversion case against him. © Collage: REUTERS

The 6-3 decision split along ideological lines comes four months ahead of the election, in which Trump is the Republican candidate to take on incumbent Joe Biden.



Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, in his majority opinion, said a president enjoys "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecution for official acts taken while in office.

"There is no immunity for unofficial acts," Roberts said, sending the case back to a lower court to determine which of the charges facing the former president involves official or unofficial conduct.

The three liberal justices dissented, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor saying, "never in the history of our Republic has a President had reason to believe that he would be immune from criminal prosecution if he used the trappings of his office to violate the criminal law."

"With fear for our democracy, I dissent," she said.