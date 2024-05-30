Donald Trump convicted in historic hush money trial as jury reaches shocking verdict!

New York, New York - A New York jury convicted Donald Trump in his hush money case on Thursday in a seismic development barely five months ahead of the election where he seeks to recapture the White House.

The jury in Donald Trump's hush money trial has handed in a note confirming they have reached a verdict in the first-ever criminal trial of a former president.

The historic first criminal trial of a former US president ended with the 77-year-old Trump found guilty on all 34 charges of falsifying business records to hide a payment meant to silence porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump is all but certain to appeal.

The verdict comes just weeks before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump is due to receive the party's formal nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden on November 5.

The 12-member jury deliberated for more than 11 hours over two days at the end of the extraordinary five-week trial held in a drab Manhattan courtroom.

Trump was accused of falsifying business records to reimburse his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election, when her claim to have had sex with him could have proved politically fatal.