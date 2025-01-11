Special Counsel Jack Smith resigns from DOJ as Trump report release looms

Washington DC - Special Counsel Jack Smith, who led two criminal cases against President-elect Donald Trump , has resigned from the Department of Justice.

Smith's resignation was revealed via a court filing on Saturday.

"The Special Counsel completed his work and submitted his final confidential report on January 7, 2025, and separated from the Department on January 10," a footnote in the filing read.

Smith led two criminal cases against the president-elect, one regarding classified documents Trump allegedly took with him after leaving the White House at the end of his first term, and another focused on his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election that he lost to Joe Biden.

Florida Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, tossed the classified documents case last July.

Smith ultimately dropped the election interference case when the Republican won the presidential election in November in accordance with the Justice Department's long-standing policy of not prosecuting a sitting president.

Smith was expected to resign before Trump returns to office on January 20, as Trump had threatened to fire him "within two seconds" of his next administration.