Trump tries desperately to block Jack Smith from releasing final report

Washington DC - Donald Trump has demanded the Department of Justice block Special Counsel Jack Smith from releasing a final report regarding charges brought against the president-elect.

Donald Trump (r.) has asked the US Attorney General to block Special Counsel Jack Smith from releasing a final report on cases against him. © Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

According to NBC News, Trump and his legal team sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday after reading a two-volume draft copy of the report, which details both the classified documents case and the election interference case.

The letter argues that Smith, who will resign as special counsel before Trump is sworn into office on January 20, is an "out-of-control private citizen unconstitutionally posing as a prosecutor."

"Accordingly, because Smith has proposed an unlawful course of action, you must countermand his plan and remove him promptly," the letter stated.

"If Smith is not removed, then the handling of his report should be deferred to President Trump's incoming attorney general, consistent with the expressed will of the People."

On Monday, attorneys for Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira – Trump's allies and fellow defendants in the classified documents case – also asked District Judge Aileen Cannon to block the report, describing it as "a one-sided, slanted report" that seeks to convince the public that "everyone Smith charged is guilty of the crimes charged."