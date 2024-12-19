District Attorney Fani Willis disqualified from Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case

Atlanta, Georgia - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has officially been disqualified from leading the Georgia election subversion case against president-elect Donald Trump .

A Georgia appeals court has disqualified District Attorney Fani Willis (l.) from continuing to lead the state's election interference case against Donald Trump. © Collage: POOL & Scott Eisen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, the Georgia Court of Appeals issued their ruling on Thursday in the case where Trump and 18 others face charges over their alleged efforts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results.

The trial has been derailed in recent months, as defendants have sought to have Willis removed, arguing she profited off of a secret relationship with her colleague Nathan Wade, who was also involved in the case.

The appeals court said the relationship caused a "significant appearance of impropriety," adding, "disqualification is mandated, and no other remedy will suffice to restore public confidence in the integrity of these proceedings."

The court also denied Trump's previous request that the case be dismissed, and said a new special prosecutor will be appointed for the trial to proceed.

During the 2024 presidential election, Trump was hit with four major criminal indictments, three of which were federal cases.