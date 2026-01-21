Trump met with fiery protest at Davos after late arrival due to Air Force One "issue"

Davos, Switzerland - US President Donald Trump arrived in Switzerland to attend the Davos World Economic Forum Wednesday, after switching planes following an electrical issue aboard Air Force One.

US President Donald Trump was greeted by a protest slogan as he landed in Switzerland to attend the Davos forum. © Collage: REUTERS

Trump landed about two hours behind schedule at Zurich airport, AFP journalists said. He will then fly to Davos to give a speech and meet world leaders amid the Greenland crisis provoked by him.

The 79-year-old and his entourage had to change planes at Joint Base Andrews just outside Washington and took off again shortly after midnight, about two-and-a-half hours after his initial departure.

Air Force One had returned to the base late Tuesday out of an abundance of caution, the White House said, due to what officials described as a "minor electrical issue."

Journalists traveling with Trump reported that lights in the cabin went out briefly after takeoff.

Leaders already gathered at the Swiss ski resort have closed ranks against the Republican over his increasingly aggressive threats to annex Greenland and punish allies who oppose his landgrab.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney declared a "rupture" to the US-led global system, which he admitted was always based on hypocrisy and violence, while French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to stand against "bullies."

Trump was originally scheduled to give a speech to the annual gathering at 2:30 PM (8:30 AM ET), though after his delayed arrival it was not immediately clear when he would speak.

He earlier said he would have a number of meetings on Greenland at Davos.

Asked how far he was prepared to go to get his hands on the autonomous territory of Denmark, a fellow NATO member, Trump told reporters: "You'll find out."