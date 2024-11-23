Trump names billionaire Scott Bessent as Treasury chief amid flurry of Friday appointments

Washington DC - US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday named billionaire Scott Bessent as his Treasury secretary, choosing the hedge fund manager to help execute an agenda promising tax cuts and tariffs.

Scott Bessent speaks at the National Conservative Conference in Washington DC on July 10, 2024. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Bessent, who is chief executive officer of Key Square Group, has called for an extension of tax cuts from Trump's first term, wants to reassert American energy dominance, and believes it is necessary to deal with the budget deficit.

"Scott is widely respected as one of the world's foremost international investors and geopolitical and economic strategists," Trump said in a statement.

"He will help me usher in a new Golden Age for the United States, as we fortify our position as the world's leading economy," he said, adding Bessent would also help "reinvigorate the private sector, and help curb the unsustainable path of federal debt."

The nomination of Bessent – who recently served as an advisor to Trump – would put him at the forefront of rolling out the president-elect's economic plan, from seeing tax cuts through Congress to managing ties with countries like China.

The position carries influence over both domestic and international policy.

With Trump promising sweeping tariffs on allies and adversaries alike, all eyes will be on how his new Treasury chief walks the line between supporting these efforts and fanning trade tensions that might roil the global economy.

The Treasury Department has oversight across a range of areas, from federal finances to bank supervision. The Treasury also oversees US sanctions.

Bessent has in recent times called for tax reform and deregulation to spur growth.

In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece, he said this would be key to "restarting the American growth engine" and helping keep prices in check.

American Bankers Association president Rob Nichols said in a statement that Bessent's "years of real-world experience in financial markets will serve him well in leading a department critical to the global economy and the nation's banks."