Trump pardons prosecuted white-collar criminal for a second time

Washington DC - In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump pardoned a convicted criminal to whom he also gave a pardon during his first term.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump (pictured) pardoned convicted criminal Adriana Camberos – his second time doing so. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

In an X post shared on Friday, White House Pardon Czar Alice Marie Johnson announced that Trump had "extended mercy to 21 deserving individuals – with 9 people immediately released."

Most notable among them was Adriana Camberos, who was convicted alongside her brother last year for allegedly taking part in a scheme involving deception in the resale of wholesale groceries and other goods.

A White House official told CNN that the Camberos family had been "unfairly targeted" by former President Joe Biden.

Camberos' attorney similarly told the outlet that she was "wrongfully convicted" and is "very grateful" to the president.



The pardon is the second Trump has given to Camberos, as he also pardoned her in 2021 during his first term in office after she was sentenced to prison for allegedly selling counterfeit bottles of 5-Hour Energy.

In his second term, Trump has pardoned numerous prosecuted individuals, all of whom have been outspoken supporters of his.

Among his latest pardons, Trump issued clemency to former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez, who pleaded guilty to a campaign finance violation last summer.