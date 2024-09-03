Trump pleading not guilty to revised 2020 election subversion charges

Washington DC - Donald Trump is to plead not guilty to the charges in a revised indictment accusing him of seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

Trump, in a filing with the US District Court in Washington, waived his right to be present at his arraignment on the charges and instructed his attorneys to plead not guilty.



Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a new indictment of the Republican White House candidate last week on the charges that he tried to subvert the results of the election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

The superseding indictment retains the same four charges against Trump as in an earlier version but takes into account a recent Supreme Court ruling that a former president has broad immunity from criminal prosecution.

District Judge Tanya Chutkan granted Trump's request not to appear in person at the arraignment and said it will be held at the same time as a status conference in the case on Thursday.