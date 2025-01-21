Trump says he's "not confident" Gaza ceasefire deal will hold

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Monday he was not confident a ceasefire deal in Gaza would hold, despite trumpeting his diplomacy to secure it ahead of his inauguration.

President Donald Trump has said he is "not confident" a ceasefire deal in Gaza will hold. © Collage: REUTERS

Asked by a reporter as he returned to the White House whether the two sides would maintain the truce and move on in the agreement, Trump said, "I'm not confident."

"That's not our war; it's their war. But I'm not confident," Trump said.

Trump said that he believed Hamas had been "weakened" in the 15-month genocide that began October 7, 2023.

"I looked at a picture of Gaza. Gaza is like a massive demolition site," Trump said.

The property tycoon turned politician said that Gaza could see a "fantastic" reconstruction if the plan moves ahead.

"It's a phenomenal location on the sea – best weather. You know, everything's good. It's like, some beautiful things could be done with it," he said.