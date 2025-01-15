Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas agreed, US officials say

Israel - Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to a deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages being held in Gaza following separate meetings with Qatar's prime minister, a source briefed on the talks told AFP.

Israel and Hamas have reached a deal for a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage release following meetings in Doha on Wednesday, as confirmed by US officials. © CHRIS KLEPONIS / AFP

A "Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal [was] reached following [the] Qatari PM's meeting with Hamas negotiators and separately Israeli negotiators in his office," said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the talks' sensitivity.

Pressure to put an end to Israel's destruction on gaZA had ratcheted up in recent days, as mediators Qatar, Egypt, and the US intensified efforts to cement an agreement.

The announcement comes after months of failed bids to end the deadliest war in the Palestinian people's history, and days ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, who immediately hailed the deal before it was officially announced by President Joe Biden's White House.

"We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump had warned Hamas of "hell to pay" if it did not free the remaining captives before he took office, and envoys from both his incoming administration and Biden's outgoing one had been present at the latest negotiations.

The ceasefire deal is split into three phases, with the first mandating a pause in fighting while Israeli soldiers withdraw to within just under 3,000 feet inside Gaza. Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad will release 33 hostages of the 60 still believed to be alive, while Israel will free 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and hostages.

People in Gaza will also be allowed some amount of free movement to seek medical care, after more than a year of Israeli attacks on the strip's health care system.