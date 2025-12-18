Julian Assange sues to block María Corina Machado from receiving Nobel Peace Prize cash!

Stockholm, Sweden - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has filed a criminal complaint against the Nobel Foundation in a bid to block the transfer of this year's cash prize to María Corina Machado.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado addresses a press conference at the Grand Hotel in Oslo, Norway, on December 11, 2025. © ODD ANDERSEN / AFP

According to a press release shared on X by WikiLeaks, Assange's lawsuit accuses 30 individuals associated with the Nobel Foundation of "committing serious suspected crimes, including the crime of gross misappropriation of funds, facilitation of war crimes and crimes against humanity, and the financing of the crime of aggression."

The complaint – submitted to the Swedish Economic Crime Authority and the Swedish War Crimes Unit – seeks to stop the transfer of $1.18 million to Machado for winning the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, which she has dedicated to President Donald Trump.

Trump on Tuesday announced a "total and complete blockade" on all "sanctioned oil tankers" going into and out of Venezuela. His administration has also overseen a heavy military buildup around the country and ordered air strikes on boats it alleges without proof are involved in drug trafficking.

Machado has celebrated Trump's aggressive policy toward Venezuela, including his harsh sanctions, boat strikes, and seizure of oil tankers.

"Look, I absolutely support President Trump's strategy, and we, the Venezuelan people, are very grateful to him and to his administration, because I believe he is a champion of freedom in this hemisphere," the far-right Venezuelan opposition figure told CBS News in an interview aired on Sunday.