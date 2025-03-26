Trump says "we have to have" Greenland ahead of Vance trip

Washington DC - President Donald Trump ramped up his claims to Greenland on Wednesday, saying ahead of a visit by Vice President JD Vance that the US needed to take control of the island.

President Donald Trump (r.) has said "we need" Greenland ahead of a controversial visit by Vice President JD Vance. © REUTERS

"We need Greenland for international safety and security. We need it. We have to have it," Trump told podcaster Vince Coglianese. "I hate to put it that way, but we're going to have to have it."



Vance is to accompany his wife Usha on Friday to the Pituffik Space Base in Greenland.

Since returning to power in January, Trump has insisted he wants to take over Greenland for national security purposes, refusing to rule out the use of force to do so.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's outgoing Prime Minister Mute Egede harshly criticized plans by a US delegation to visit the Arctic island uninvited.

A self-governing territory that is seeking to emancipate itself from Copenhagen, Greenland holds massive untapped mineral and oil reserves, though oil and uranium exploration are banned.