Greenland PM denounces US "foreign interference" ahead of Usha Vance visit

Nuuk, Greenland - Greenland 's Prime Minister Mute Egede on Monday accused Washington of interfering in its political affairs with the visit of an American delegation this week to the Danish territory coveted by President Donald Trump.

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede (r.) has accused the Trump administration of political interference ahead of an announced visit by US second lady Usha Vance. © Collage: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP & MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN / RITZAU SCANPIX / AFP

The White House announced Sunday that Usha Vance, the wife of US Vice President JD Vance, will visit Greenland this week with her son and a US delegation, which Egede said would include National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

"It should be said clearly that our integrity and democracy must be respected without foreign interference," Egede said, adding that the delegation's visit, from Thursday to Saturday, "cannot be seen as just a private visit."

Since returning to power in January, Trump has insisted he wants the US to take over Greenland and even refused to rule out the use of force to achieve the aim.

Egede said Washington had been told there would be "no talks" until a new Greenlandic government was in place after March 11 general elections that left him heading a caretaker government.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, leader of the center-right Democrats that won the election and likely future Greenlandic prime minister, has previously criticized Trump's moves on Greenland as "inappropriate."

"We must stand together and stand up against unacceptable treatment. Because we are the ones who decide our own future," Egede said.