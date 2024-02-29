Trump slams Biden over "terrible decisions" and wants to put him to the test

Eagle Pass, Texas - Donald Trump called Thursday for President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test, slamming the Democrat almost certain to be his opponent in November's presidential election for his "terrible decisions."

Donald Trump (r.) called for President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test, and claiming he himself has taken two of them. © Collage: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI & JIM WATSON / AFP

Trump regularly boasts about his performance on a simple exam meant to detect dementia, sparking ridicule from critics, but multiple missteps by both men have raised concerns over their advanced age and mental acuity.



"Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions," the 77-year-old posted on Truth Social as both he and the president made rival trips to the US-Mexico border.

"I took two of them, and ACED them both (no mistakes!). All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!"

81-year-old Biden underwent an annual physical Wednesday and was declared "fit for duty" by doctors, who said there were no notable changes in his health over the past year.

The White House said Biden did not undergo a cognitive test because it was not deemed necessary by his doctors.

"He passes a cognitive test every day, as he moves from one topic to another topic, understanding the granular level of these topics," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.