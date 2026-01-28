Trump suggests Ilhan Omar faked town hall attack in spiteful comments

Washington DC - President Donald Trump suggested that Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar staged her own assault during a town hall event on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump suggested that Rep. Ilhan Omar "probably had herself sprayed" mere hours after she was assaulted during a town hall. © Collage: AFP/Octavio Jones & AFP/Saul Loeb

"I don't think about her," Trump told ABC reporter Rachel Scott during a call on Tuesday, when asked whether he'd seen the footage of Omar being sprayed with an unknown substance in Minneapolis.

"I think she's a fraud. I really don't think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her," he told Scott, before clarifying that "I haven't seen it. No, no. I hope I don't have to bother."

The man who attacked Omar, 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak, was arrested immediately and has been charged with third-degree assault.

The Democratic representative has repeatedly been the target of cruel and racist comments from Trump, who has labeled her and other Somali-Americans "garbage."

Only last week, Trump threatened to jail or even deport her.

Despite the assault, Omar finished her town hall event, before taking to social media to allay fears about her safety.

"I'm ok. I'm a survivor, so this small agitator isn't going to intimidate me from doing my work," she wrote on X.