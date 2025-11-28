Trump shares racist Thanksgiving message targeting Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar

President Donald Trump (r.) posted a racist Thanksgiving message targeting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (l.) and Representative Ilhan Omar. © Collage: AFP/Stephen Maturen/Getty Images & AFP/Jim Watson

In a Thanksgiving salutation on Truth Social, Trump claimed that migrants are responsible for all of the US' woes.

"Hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota," Trump claimed.

"Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for 'prey' as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone," he said, before turning his ire to Walz.

"The seriously r******d Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both," Trump ranted, deploying a derogatory term used against people with disabilities.

The president then doubled down on his racist rhetoric, using anti-Muslim language against Ilhan Omar, a Somali-American congresswoman who represents Minnesota's 5th district.

He described Omar as the "worst 'Congressman/woman' in our Country... always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally."

According to Trump, Omar "does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how 'badly' she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime-ridden nation."