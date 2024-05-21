Trump threatens legal action as biopic debuts at Cannes Film Festival

Cannes, France - Rape, erectile dysfunction, baldness, and betrayal: an explosive new biopic of Donald Trump shown at Cannes on Monday paints an unflinching portrait of the former president, even as he runs again for the White House.

Sebastian Stan (l.) stars as a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice, a new biopic that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. © Collage: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / Newscom World

The Apprentice traces Trump's origin story as an ambitious young property developer in 1970s and 1980s New York.



Sebastian Stan, best known from Marvel superhero films, stars as Trump, while Jeremy Strong of Succession fame plays his ruthless mentor and attorney Roy Cohn – and both received glowing reviews from Cannes critics.

Initially presenting an almost sympathetic portrayal of a headstrong but naive social climber, the film charts Trump's "decency" being eroded as he learns the dark arts of dealmaking and tastes power.

The movie's premiere at the French film festival Monday came while Trump is on trial in Manhattan for a tawdry scandal involving a porn star.

The film begins with a disclaimer that many of its events are fictionalized, and director Ali Abbasi puts that license to full use, imagining brutal events taking place behind closed doors.

In one harrowing scene, Trump is seen raping his first wife Ivana.

During divorce proceedings, Ivana once accused Trump of raping her, though she later rescinded the allegation. She died in 2022.

The movie appears to have already infuriated Trump's team. His campaign communications director Steven Cheung said a lawsuit would be filed "to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers."

"This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked," added Cheung in a statement to AFP.

Speaking to Vanity Fair before the premier, Abbasi had said the aim was "to do a punk rock version of a historical movie... [not] get too anal about details and what's right and what's wrong."