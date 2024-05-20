Selena Gomez cries as new movie earns massive praise at Cannes Film Festival
Cannes, France - Selena Gomez broke down in tears after her new movie, Emilia Pérez, was met with a lengthy standing ovation at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.
The anticipated flick debuted on Saturday, earning an 11-minute ovation that left Selena and her co-stars Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascón weeping, per Deadline.
The response marked the longest ovation of the festival so far.
Emilia Pérez stars Gascón as Manitas, the leader of a drug cartel on the run from law enforcement seeking gender-affirming surgery.
Saldana plays a lawyer named Rita, who offers to help Manitas, while Gomez stars as Manitas' wife.
Since touching down in Cannes on Friday, the 31-year-old Disney alum has graced the red carpet at several events promoting the film, attending each in show-stopping fashion.
Selena Gomez hits the red carpet to promote Emilia Pérez
For the big premiere, Gomez wowed in a black, off-the-shoulder gown featuring a draped white satin neckline.
The Rare Beauty founder then followed that up with a gorgeous red number, completed with rose-like adornments on the neckline, for Sunday's photocall.
Though Gomez has plenty of experience in the acting world, she's called her role in Emilia Peréz "one of the most challenging things" she has ever done.
While fans will have to wait a bit for the movie's theatrical release, Gomez is set to return to TV screens with season 4 of Only Murders in the Building this August.
She's also set to begin work on an upcoming biopic following music icon Linda Ronstadt, where she will take on the lead role.
