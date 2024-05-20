Selena Gomez cries as new movie earns massive praise at Cannes Film Festival

Cannes, France - Selena Gomez broke down in tears after her new movie, Emilia Pérez, was met with a lengthy standing ovation at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival .

Selena Gomez broke down after her new movie, Emilia Pérez, was met with a minutes-long ovation at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The anticipated flick debuted on Saturday, earning an 11-minute ovation that left Selena and her co-stars Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascón weeping, per Deadline.

The response marked the longest ovation of the festival so far.

Emilia Pérez stars Gascón as Manitas, the leader of a drug cartel on the run from law enforcement seeking gender-affirming surgery.

Saldana plays a lawyer named Rita, who offers to help Manitas, while Gomez stars as Manitas' wife.

Since touching down in Cannes on Friday, the 31-year-old Disney alum has graced the red carpet at several events promoting the film, attending each in show-stopping fashion.