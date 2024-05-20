Trump biopic and more movies to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Cannes, France - A Donald Trump biopic and the latest dark creation by David Cronenberg premiere in Cannes on Monday as the world-famous film festival reaches its midway point.

Sebastian Stan (l.) stars as Donald Trump in The Apprentice biopic due to premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Emilia Perez, a musical about a narco boss having a sex change, is the audacious frontrunner so far, after 11 of the 22 entries for the top prize Palme d'Or have been seen.



The festival – considered the film industry's foremost get-together – concludes with its award ceremony on Saturday, with Barbie director Greta Gerwig heading the jury.

But two more buzzy entries arrive on Monday.

The Apprentice is a biopic of Trump's formative years from Iranian-born director Ali Abbasi – bound to stir up controversy in an election year for the US.

It stars Sebastian Stan, best-known for playing the Winter Soldier in Marvel films, though he also won best actor at this year's Berlin Film Festival and widespread acclaim for his part as rocker Tommy Lee in series Pam & Tommy.

Later, Cronenberg – director of many body-horror classics like The Fly, Crash, and Videodrome – returns to the Cote d'Azur festival with The Shrouds.

Billed as his most personal film yet, it tells the story of a widowed businessman (Vincent Cassell) who invents a machine to monitor the dead in their graves. It was partly inspired by the death in 2017 of Cronenberg's wife of 43 years.

"I don't really think of art as therapy," the Canadian director told Variety. "Grief is forever, as far as I'm concerned. It doesn't go away. You can have some distance from it, but I didn't experience any catharsis making the movie."