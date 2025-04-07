Trump threatens massive additional tariffs on China over plans to retaliate

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday threatened huge additional tariffs on imports from China if Beijing did not withdraw its retaliation plans, adding that Washington would begin talks with other countries that want negotiations.

President Donald Trump on Monday threatened huge additional tariffs on imports from China if Beijing did not withdraw its retaliation plans. © Collage: IMAGO / Depositphotos & REUTERS

The fresh action would stack on an already steep US rate taking effect Wednesday, the White House told AFP, bringing the total figure to a prohibitive level.

"If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

As part of a broader plan to impose "reciprocal" tariffs on countries with which the US has large trade deficits, Trump last week unveiled a 34% additional tariff on China, taking effect Wednesday.

Beijing's counter-tariff matches Washington's figure and is set to kick in on April 10. These will stack on existing Chinese duties, too.

The world's second-biggest economy has also issued other countermeasures, including export controls on rare earth elements.

Since returning to the presidency, Trump has imposed 20% added duties on Chinese imports over Beijing's alleged role in the fentanyl supply chain.

With the incoming 34% rate and new 50% threat, the total additional rate this year could hit 104%, the White House told AFP.