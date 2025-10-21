Trump threatens to send troops from Middle East allies into Gaza to "straighten out" Hamas

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Tuesday that allied nations in the Middle East were prepared to send troops into Gaza , at his request, to confront Hamas if the group "continues to act badly."

President Donald Trump threatened to send troops from Middle Eastern allies into Gaza to take on Hamas. © Collage: Bashar TALEB / AFP & REUTERS

The threat comes a day after Trump warned Hamas would be "eradicated" if the group did not meet expectations of the agreement, which brought a fragile ceasefire to the two-year war with Israel.

"Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have... informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and 'straighten our (sic) Hamas' if Hamas continues to act badly," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

The post came as US Vice President JD Vance visited Israel with two other top Trump envoys, seeking to shore up the so-called peace plan, as continuous Israeli violations raised fears the truce could quickly collapse.

Trump said he told both Israel and the Middle East allies who are allegedly ready to confront Hamas: "NOT YET!"

"There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right. If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL!" he warned.

Hamas has faced accusations of staging public executions of members of criminal gangs collaborating with Israeli forces in Gaza.