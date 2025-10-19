Israel launches deadly strikes and cuts off aid into Gaza amid ceasefire

Gaza City, Gaza - Israel launched dozens of deadly strikes in Gaza on Sunday, targeting Hamas after accusing the group of attacking its troops, in the worst violence since the start of a ceasefire nine days ago.

Gaza's civil defense agency said at least 33 people had been killed across the territory.

On Sunday evening, the Israeli military said in a statement: "In response to the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement earlier today, the IDF (Israeli military) has begun a series of strikes against Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip."

The Islamist group denied the accusations, with one official accusing Israel of fabricating "pretexts" to resume its deadly assault, which numerous experts and human rights groups deemed genocidal.

In a separate statement, the Israeli military said two of its soldiers "fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip".

A security official also told AFP that Israel was also suspending the entry of aid into Gaza, blaming "Hamas' blatant violations" of the ceasefire.

Israel repeatedly cut off aid to the territory during the war, exacerbating dire humanitarian conditions, with the United Nations saying it caused a famine in northern Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, had earlier on Sunday instructed security forces to take "strong action against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip", his office said in a statement.